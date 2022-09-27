King & Moffatt Building Services - Award winning Contractor with over 40 years’ experience

King & Moffatt Building Services is an award-winning Mechanical & Electrical Contractor with over 40 years’ experience in the construction industry, operating throughout Ireland, the United Kingdom and Mainland Europe.

We have offices in Carrick on Shannon, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, Würzburg and Amsterdam. We have 400 directly employed personnel working for the company and an annual turnover over €150 million.

We are proud of our extensive Mechanical and Electrical Apprenticeship Scheme Programmes in Ireland and UK and committed to providing training, competence and mentoring for our contractor employees.

We also have our own in-house MEP design and BIM engineering teams, as well as a dedicated Offsite Prefabrication company and facility.





We are certified to ISO 9001 Quality Management Standard, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Standard, and ISO 45001 Health & Safety Standard, as well as Safe-T-Cert accredited.

We are also Achilles Building Confidence certified and Constructionline Gold members.



King & Moffatt have a vast portfolio of projects in the following sectors:

Industrial, Food Processing, Life Sciences, Logistics, Data Centre, and Advanced Manufacturing.



We provide a broad range of services including:



• Electrical

• Mechanical

• BIM & Design

• Maintenance & Energy Services

• Offsite Prefabrication

• Controls & Automation

