Operation Transformation Walks in Leitrim

Leitrim Sports Partnership is organising four Operation Transformation walks around the county. The National walk date is Saturday January 13, at 11am.

There will be three walks in Leitrim on this date and time meeting at Ballinamore Sports Complex, The Mayflower Drumshanbo and The Bee Park Manorhamilton. The final Operation Transformation walk in Leitrim will take place on Sunday January 14, at 1pm in the Park Dromahair. Everyone welcome, come out and get active with us in 2018.

There will be day time walking groups in some areas following the Operation Transformation walks, if you would be interested please let us know. For further information on any of the above contact Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie.

Safeguarding 1

Leitrim Sports Partnership is holding a safeguarding 1 course in Aras an Chontae, Carrick on Shannon on Thursday January 18, at 7pm.

This course is designed to provide information on codes of conduct, bullying and recruitment, as well as child protection guidelines. The three hour basic awareness workshop, which is certified, is for the benefit of everyone involved in sport for young people including coaches, leaders, administrators, parents/ guardians. To book your place contact Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie

Couch to 5K

The Couch to 5K Programme will begin on Monday January 22, meeting at Carrick on Shannon Sports Complex.

This programme will help you progress from walking to running with the target of running 5K at the end of the programme. Meet and Train with others who have the same goal. This programme was run before Christmas and was very successful.

The programme will be run two evenings a week for eight weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8pm starting on Monday January 22, and costs €40. To register contact Leitrim Sports Partnership on 071 9650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie