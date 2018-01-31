Tuam twice a happy hunting ground for Leitrim Minors

Tuam would never be regarded as the happiest hunting ground for Leitrim but for a period in the nineties, St. Jarlath’s Stadium was almost like a second heaven for the Green & Gold.

Nobody typified that more than the Minors in 1998, an unheralded team that few in Leitrim ranked highly but they produced two incredible displays in Tuam to claim the Connacht title, a team forged in fire and displaying a confidence that few teams have managed since.

THIS SPORTING MOMENT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

First up was Galway and early in the second half, the home side were eight points up with 20 minutes left. What happened next is the stuff of legend - inspired by the magnificent Shane Canning who would score 1-6, Leitrim threw safety to the wind and to the increasing disbelief of the Tribesmen, they slowly reeled in the lead.

A monster 60 yard David Crowe free and an equally impressive Michael Duignan 55 yarder saw Leitrim cap a remarkable recovery when Gary McCloskey’s surging run was ended by a foul, Shane Canning converting to give Leitrim a famous 1-10 to 1-9 victory.

The final, an unusual pairing of Leitrim and Sligo, was cursed by driving rain and it turned into a low scoring, tense and incredibly hard fought encounter. Despite playing with the wind, Leitrim trailed 0-3 to 0-2 at halftime.

But against the elements, Leitrim revealed their true self as they dominated against the wind and built up a match winning lead, a lead that withstood a ferocious Sligo fightback as Leitrim won 0-8 to 0-7, again by a point and the first indication of a new Leitrim inspired by the 1994 heroes.

HOW TO VOTE FOR THIS MOMENT

It couldn't be easier - just click on the following link, Leitrim's greatest sporting moments, and vote. You can vote once on each separate device you use to access the site (phone, laptop etc)