Frances breaks barriers at 1980 Moscow Olympics

It is hard to imagine it today with so many opportunities for women in sport but in 1980, Frances Cryan made Irish Olympic history and was an agonising two centimetres from an Olympic Final.

With Irish rowing's exploits in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 still fresh in the mind, it is easy to forget the trailblazers, the athletes who made it possible for those who came after and certainly Frances Cryan blazed a trail in the 70s and 80s for Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim.

THIS SPORTING MOMENT WAS BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

The Carrick native became the first Irish woman to row at the Olympic Games when she competed in the Heavyweight Single Sculls in Moscow in 1980, finishing seventh overall and a mere two centimetres from reaching the Olympic Final - think of that, two centimetres, less than an inch.

Frances’ journey to the top of the world started just five years previously under coach Aidan Nangle and such was her progress that by 1976, she had won her first Irish Senior title and would not lose another Irish crown until she retired in 1986 - a staggering achievement that is put into perspective by the fact that nobody else has won more than six since then!

Unfortunately, those 11 years without defeat didn't impress the Irish selectors in 1984 when Frances was controversially not selected for the Los Angeles Olympics, a decision that defies logic even today.

But for breaking barriers and achieving a standard of sustained excellence that few can ever hope to match, Frances Cryan's history making appearance in July 1980 at the Moscow Olympics deserves to be considered as Leitrim's greatest Sporting Moment.

HOW TO VOTE FOR THIS MOMENT

It couldn't be easier - just click on the following link, Leitrim's greatest sporting moments, and vote. You can vote once on each separate device you use to access the site (phone, laptop etc)