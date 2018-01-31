The day two captains made Leitrim's dreams come true

There are so many moments from that glorious day on Sunday, July 1994, but one stands out above them all - the sight of two Leitrim captains lifting the Nestor Cup!

There were so many fairytale elements to Leitrim winning a second ever Connacht Senior Football Championship title but for the long suffering hordes of Leitrim fans who thronged Dr Hyde Park to see the county's footballers make an historic breakthrough, the sight of Declan Darcy and Tom Gannon raising the Nestor Cup is as fresh today as it was on that glorious day 24 years ago.

Tom Gannon's status as captain of the only Leitrim team to ever win the Connacht Senior Championship in 1927 ensured a steady stream of interviews ahead of the big game against Mayo but it simply reinforced the years of heartbreak and frustration endured by the county.

And it wasn't easy on the glorious July afternoon. An early Mayo goal, slipping through the hands of eventual All-Star Seamus Quinn, got Leitrim off to a terror start but that was Mayo's only score of the first half as John O'Mahony's team tore up the history books with a confident and powerful display.

Martin McHugh saved a penalty, the rebound was put in as Mayo launched a ferocious fightback in the second half. And Aidan Rooney even kicked a last second free wide but before the ball even left his boot, Padraig Kenny was celebrating wildly.

It is a day that gave Leitrim people everywhere so many cherished memories but is there any greater Leitrim Sporting Moment than the sight of Declan Darcy and Tom Gannon lifting the Nestor Cup.

