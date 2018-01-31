Seeds of 1994 sown in 1991 in Connacht U21 victory

A first Connacht title of any description in 14 years and the fact that three of the team went on to play critical roles in the glorious year of 1994 illustrates just how important Leitrim’s Connacht U21 Championship victory in 1991 truly was.

Martin McHugh, Declan Darcy and Colin McGlynn would fill the spine of John O’Mahony’s 1994 Connacht Senior Championship winner and a host of other players were in the panel but just three years earlier, they showed their championship credentials with two monumental victories in the space of six days.

First up was an Easter Monday meeting with a highly rated Mayo in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and, in an eerie throwback to 1977, a hat-trick of goals from the unstoppable Pat O’Callaghan from Glencar/Manorhamilton saw Leitrim charge into the Connacht Final.

Incredibly, Pairc Sean would host the game six days later and as Galway were looking to make it five titles in a row, Leitrim displayed the resilience and never-say-die spirit that was becoming the signature of all Leitrim teams in those wonderful years.

And typically of all Leitrim v Galway clashes in those days, this was an edge of your seats, fight for every inch battle that went right down to the wire, another Pat O'Callaghan goal proving crucial in a 1-7 to 0-9 victory.

That Leitrim would lose the All-Ireland Semi-Final against Tyrone in Enniskillen doesn’t take away from their achievement as their 4-13 to 2-7 loss was the nearest anyone got that year to a Peter Canavan and Adrian Cush inspired Tyrone. A truly brilliant Leitrim team.

