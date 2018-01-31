Ann Marie & Maeve savour Croker glory 19 years on

Longevity in sport is one thing but it is hard to imagine anyone nowadays displaying the perseverance, the pure dedication and sheer bloody-mindedness to stick around for 19 years between All-Ireland Final victories!

When Leitrim Ladies claimed the first ever All-Ireland Intermediate title, emulating their feat of 1988 in winning the first ever Junior crown, there were two players who knew exactly what it felt like - because they were in the same field 19 years previously.

The redeveloped Croke Park looked very different in 2007 to what it was back in 1988 but for Ann Marie Cox and Maeve Quinn, the result was the same on a day that was filled with special resonance for Leitrim Ladies football.

First of all, the new Championship featured the Mary Quinn Cup - named after the mother of Maeve and Mary Quinn, two of the stars of 1988, with Maeve still lining out for the Green & Gold all those years later.

Ann Marie Cox was the baby of the team in 1988 but 19 years later, the Annaduff woman scored some wonder points as Leitrim, still remembering the pain of defeat to Sligo in the 2006 Junior decider, battled it out with Wexford to the end.

With Sarah McLoughlin providing an epic Player of the Match performance that also earned her an All-Star award, Leitrim kicked on during the second half to claim an All-Ireland title and a second All-Ireland medal for two great servants of ladies football in Ann Marie Cox and Maeve Quinn.

It remains a special moment for Leitrim sport and one worthy of celebration and recognition.

