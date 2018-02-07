Frances neck and neck with Leitrim's 1994 heroes

It's neck and neck in the voting for Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment with two clear front runners dominating the vote so far!

Our supplement, Leitrim's Top 10 Memorable Sporting Moments, picked out some incredible achievements over the last 50 years and asked you, our readers, to give us your opinion on what is Leitrim's most memorable and greatest sporting moment.

And typically, the Leitrim public have responded enthusiastically with hundreds of votes coming in.

Frances Cryan's appearance in the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow is battling out with expected front-runner, Leitrim's 1994 Connacht Championship victory and it looks as if the result will go right down to the very last votes cast when the voting lines close tomorrow (Thursday, February 8) at 5pm.

Early reaction to our efforts to find Leitrim’s Greatest Sporting Moment saw Leitrim’s 1994 triumph gain a lot of early support as even Mayo native and long time Carrick-on-Shannon resident Mary Keenan threw her vote behind Leitrim, writing on Facebook "Has to be 1994 beating Mayo and winning the Connaught final. Must say as a feverent Mayo Supporter I had a brilliant weekend in Carrick on Shannon. Travelled with Burkes bus there and back. Obviously outnumbered 99.9%. One of my best weekends."

Declan Darcy and Tom Gannon lift the Nestor Cup in 1994 - will this moment top the pile when voting is closed? Photo by Willie Donnellan

Cian Guckian is another favouring the historic success of 1994 - "It has got to be Leitrim winning the Connacht Football Title in 1994. What a magical year it was for the Green and Gold. "

Eddie Leddy's remarkable performance in winning two All-Ireland Colleges Cross-country titles with ten minutes rest earned a lot of comment as James McBrien, a Ballinamore native, now resident in California, wrote “Great achievement wonderful athlete” while Geraldine Leddy commented “Brilliant! One of Ireland's finest Athletes...proud to call you cousin” while Tommy Conlon tweeted “The great Eddie Leddy. A name to be reckoned with and never to be forgotten.”

But it was the rowing community who really, sorry for this, rowed in behind Frances Cryan with Carrick-on-Shannon, Castleconnell and St. Joseph’s Rowing Clubs and even Rowing Ireland all tweeting their support of the 1980 Olympian, the national body commenting “Interesting piece on the first Irish woman to row in the Olympic Games: Leitrim legend, Frances Cryan. Vote for her appearance at the 1980 Olympics as ‘Leitrim’s Greatest Sporting Moment’.”

Frances Cryan's Olympic heroics see the Carrick rower vying for the top spot as Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment.

It means it is all still to play for and you can still vote for any of our Leitrim's Top Ten Memorable Sporting Moments as Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment.

All you have to do is log onto our website, click on the tab “Sporting Moments” and then open the story “POLL: Vote for Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment” or simply click HERE - it is as easy as that so good luck and make sure your vote counts - it's free and you can vote on your phone, tablet, desktop.

Our list of Leitrim's Top Ten Memorable Sporting Moments is as follows:

1998: Leitrim win two epic encounters by a point in Tuam to win Connacht Minor title.

1988: Trailblazing Leitrim Ladies win first ever All-Ireland Junior Championship title.

1980: Carrick Oarswoman Frances Cryan just misses out on Olympic Sculls Finals.

1994: Declan Darcy & Tom Gannon lift Nestor Cup as Leitrim win Connacht title.

2007: Ann Marie Cox & Maeve Quinn win second All-Ireland title 19 years apart.

1968: Eddie Leddy wins two All-Ireland Colleges Cross-country titles with 10 minutes rest.

1977: Leitrim win first Connacht U21 title and almost dethrone Kerry in Carrick.

2016: Kinlough's Breege Connolly runs in Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

1990: Leitrim create history by winning first ever All-Ireland B Championship.

1991: Leitrim see off Mayo and Galway to win 1991 Connacht U21 Championship.