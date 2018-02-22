“We came here to win and we won” - Martin Cunniffe

After Sunday’s hard fought for victory over Fermanagh, a happy Leitrim boss Martin Cunniffe said “We were happy to win. We came down here to win and we won. That is the main thing – getting the two points.



“Our focus now is on the last game (against Cavan). We have to win it and hopefully the other results will go in our favour. Fermanagh were a lot stronger than what we thought they would be. We were expected to beat Fermanagh but they put it up to us. They went a point up in the second half.



“We had to pull all the reserves. In the end, thank God we struggled through and we go on now to meet Cavan.”

Praising Colm Moreton for his role in Leitrim’s win in Irvinestown and his return to the county hurling side, Cunniffe remarked “he is involved with the (Leitrim) football panel now. It was great that he could come today and give us a hand. He scored that vital (first half) goal which was vitally important at the time.”



On Leitrim’s crucial second half goal Martin Cunniffe noted “Zak (Moradi) was in the right spot at the right time and finished it off. It put us in a good position. We needed a goal at that stage. We got it and we are happy.”



Martin also commented on his side’s last league game against Cavan in Ballinamore on Sunday week and how it may impact on Leitrim bid to make the Division 3B final.



He said “we definitely have to win. Hopefully we will win and the scoring averages will fall in our favour. The (outcome of Saturday’s) Lancashire/Sligo game will also affect it.



“It is a case of winning the Cavan game number one – and take it from there” the Leitrim managed stated in conclusion.