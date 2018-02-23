Manor Rangers & FAI to host coaching course this weekend

The FAI and Leitrim County Council are hosting, with Manorhamilton Rangers FC, a FAI Coach Education Player Development Plan 1 (PDP 1) Coaching Course for coaches and parents.



The intro course is first step on the pathway of becoming a grassroots coach is designed to assist parents and coaches, to introduce children (aged 6-9 years) to fun soccer games and FUNdamental movement skills in a well-structured, stimulating and safe environment.



The PDP1 course will take place Saturday February 24, 10am to 6pm at Manorhamilton Astro pitch and the cost is €45. All applicants must be 16 years of age.



Please contact Damon Kearney for any further enquiries by phone at 087-7728174 or email –damon.kearney@fai.ie as soon as possible.



All coaches must book their place on any of above courses by completing application form online to course at www.fai.ie