Sligo Rovers visit to St Patrick's Athletic postponed as FAI announce blanket call-off
It has been confirmed this afternoon that Sligo Rovers' scheduled SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic, scheduled for this Friday in Inchicore has been postponed along with all other league matches scheduled for this weekend.
St Patrick's Athletic had earlier tweeted that the game was in doubt following heavy snowfall meaning that the Bit O'Red face the prospect of playing their first four league matches at home after Derry City were forced to switch last weekend's game from The Brandywell to The Showgrounds.
Heads up @sligorovers, Friday’s game may be off if the snow continues #sneachta #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/GmzSa8QX5q— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) February 28, 2018
Cool, we don't do away games anyway. https://t.co/qDzTKGwjrw #bitored— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) February 28, 2018
Since that warning of a possible postponement it has been confirmed by the FAI that all 10 Premier and First Division matches scheduled for this weekend have fallen victim to the weather.
Rovers' next game will see them entertain newwly promoted Waterford on March 9.
NEXT GAME: Our next game will be Friday week (9 March) against Waterford FC in The Showgrounds in the @SSEAirtricityLg. Buy your tickets here https://t.co/8eku3t259j #bitored pic.twitter.com/8FX8Co3waq— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) February 28, 2018
Commenting on the decision to announce a blanket call-off the FAI said, "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all games scheduled to take place in the SSE Airtricity League this weekend have been postponed.
"Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann.
Below is a list of rescheduled fixtures with kick-off times to be confirmed:
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Bray Wanderers v Waterford - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Cork City v Bohemians - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Derry City v Dundalk - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Limerick v Shamrock Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Limerick v Cork City - Changed from Saturday, March 17 to Friday, March 16
Limerick v Waterford - Changed from Saturday, March 31 to Friday, March 30
SSE Airtricity League First Division
Athlone Town v Cabinteely - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Wexford v UCD - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19
Cobh Ramblers v Galway United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Finn Harps v Longford Town - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
Shelbourne v Drogheda United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date
