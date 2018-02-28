Sligo Rovers visit to St Patrick's Athletic postponed as FAI announce blanket call-off

It has been confirmed this afternoon that Sligo Rovers' scheduled SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against St Patrick's Athletic, scheduled for this Friday in Inchicore has been postponed along with all other league matches scheduled for this weekend.

St Patrick's Athletic had earlier tweeted that the game was in doubt following heavy snowfall meaning that the Bit O'Red face the prospect of playing their first four league matches at home after Derry City were forced to switch last weekend's game from The Brandywell to The Showgrounds.

Since that warning of a possible postponement it has been confirmed by the FAI that all 10 Premier and First Division matches scheduled for this weekend have fallen victim to the weather.

Rovers' next game will see them entertain newwly promoted Waterford on March 9.

NEXT GAME: Our next game will be Friday week (9 March) against Waterford FC in The Showgrounds in the @SSEAirtricityLg. Buy your tickets here https://t.co/8eku3t259j #bitored pic.twitter.com/8FX8Co3waq — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) February 28, 2018

Commenting on the decision to announce a blanket call-off the FAI said, "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all games scheduled to take place in the SSE Airtricity League this weekend have been postponed.

"Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann.

Below is a list of rescheduled fixtures with kick-off times to be confirmed:

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bray Wanderers v Waterford - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Cork City v Bohemians - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Derry City v Dundalk - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Limerick v Shamrock Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Limerick v Cork City - Changed from Saturday, March 17 to Friday, March 16

Limerick v Waterford - Changed from Saturday, March 31 to Friday, March 30

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Athlone Town v Cabinteely - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Wexford v UCD - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19

Cobh Ramblers v Galway United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Finn Harps v Longford Town - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date

Shelbourne v Drogheda United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date