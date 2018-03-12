Cheltenham Festival treat for racing fans on TV3

It is the biggest national hunt festival of the year and TV3 Group will have all the top races live from Cheltenham every day.

Irish viewers will enjoy eighteen hours of racing coverage across TV3 and 3e, with five live races per day and a nightly highlights show.

TV3’s coverage gets underway tomorrow, Tuesday March 13, and runs to Friday March 16, from 1pm – 4.30pm each day.

As well as the racing, there’ll be all the build-up and reaction as thousands of Irish racing fans flock to the course to cheer their horses on.

There will be a nightly highlights show on 3e at 8pm from Tuesday to Friday. In addition, TV3’s hit breakfast show Ireland AM will be live from Cheltenham each morning with a look ahead to the day’s action.

Ed Chamberlin introduces the action with expert analysis from AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald and Brian Gleeson with Richard Hoiles on commentary duty.

TV3’s coverage will also be streamed live across 3player each day at https://www.tv3.ie/3player/live/tv3/

Tuesday March 13: TV3 at 1pm live; 3e 7pm highlights

1:30pm – The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race

2:10pm – The Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Steeple Chase

2:50pm – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase

3:30pm – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

4:10pm – The Olbg Mares’ Hurdle Race

Wednesday March 14: TV3 at 1pm live; 3e 7pm highlights

1:30pm – The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race

2:10pm – The RSA Insurance Novices’ Steeple Chase

2:50pm – The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle Race

3:30pm – The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

4:10pm – The Glenfarclas Steeple Chase

Thursday March 15: TV3 at 1pm live; 3e 7pm highlights

1:30pm – The JLT Novices’ Steeple Race

2:10pm – The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Race

2:50pm – The Ryanair Steeple Chase

3:30pm – The Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle Race

4:10pm – The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Steeple Chase

Friday March 16: TV3 at 1pm live; 3e 7pm highlights

1:30pm – The JCB Triumph Hurdle Race

2:10pm – The Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle Race

2:50pm – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Chase

3:30pm – The Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase

4:10pm – The St James’ Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase