Leitri Sports Partnership has been allocated €188,794

Co Leitrim has been allocated €188,794 in funding to support the county's Local Sports Partnership.

The funding will be allocated to support the core work including the delivery of National Programmes, Education and Training initiatives, Strategic Development, Community Sports Development Officers, the Sports Inclusion Disability programme, Women in Sport Programmes and general participation programmes.

Welcoming the allocation, Fine Gael TD, Tony McLoughlin said: “that the role of the Local Sports Partnerships in increasing participation, particularly among those sectors of society that are underrepresented in sport, cannot be overstated.

“The significant Government investment announced today, will allow the Sports Partnerships to continue to provide many sporting opportunities for people in local communities right across Sligo and Leitrim.

“Throughout 2017 across Ireland, 339,615 people participated in 936 participation programmes delivered locally by LSPs, with 18,000 participants taking part in the Operation Transformation 5k Fun Runs and Walks and 13,063 cyclists taking part in the Sport Ireland Cycle Series.

“2017 also saw 13,274 female participants taking part in 71 local Women in Sport programmes. This year €115,000 will be invested in LSPs through the Women in Sport Programme, which aims to raise the overall physical activity levels among women.

“One of the fundamental principles of the Local Sports Partnerships is to remove any barrier that prevents participation in sport and today’s investment will support the LSPs in the continued roll-out of programmes and initiatives which will get more people active on a regular basis and into the future.”