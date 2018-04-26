Punchestown results: Day 2 racing results, Wednesday, April 25, 2018
RESULTS FROM WEDNESDAY'S RACING AT PUNCHESTOWN
Action in last year's Punchestown Gold Cup Grade One, one of the highlights of Day Two at Punchestown
Punchestown Racing Results, Day 2: Wednesday, April 25, 2018
3.40pm: Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle
1: Prince Garyantle (25/1). 2: Man of Plenty (14/1). 3: Killaro Boy (6/1 fav) 24 ran. Non-runners: Percy Veer, Sometimes A Fox, Hollow Tree, Crossed My Mind.
Prince Garyantle (25/1) lands the @TheAdareManor Opportunity Series Final - a commanding winner at @punchestownrace to kick off day two of the festival pic.twitter.com/ihoZvNXkM2— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 25, 2018
4.20pm: Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle
1: Pravalaguna (11/4 2nd Fav). 2: Not Many Left (7/1). 3: Good Thyne Tara (6/1). All 9 ran.
4.55pm: Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)
1: Next Destination (4/5F). 2: Delta Work (7/1). 3: Kilbricken Storm (5/1). All 11 ran.
A popular win for the Malcolm Denmark owned Next Destination trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend. The gap in the leading trainers race closes further.
5.30pm: Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1)
1: Bellshill (4/1 2nd Fav). 2: Djakadam (5/1) 3: Road to Respect (7/2 Favourite). 12 ran. 1 non-runner, Alpha Des Obeaux.
6.05pm: Racing Post Champion I.N.H. Flat Race For The Conyngham Cup (Grade 1)
1: Tornado Flyer (12/1). 2: Blackbow (9/4 Favourite). 3: Carefully Selected (4/1 2nd Fav). All 10 ran.
6.40pm: Guinness Handicap Chase (Grade A)
1: Patricks Park (11/2 2ndFav). 2: Blasted Koeman (6/1). 3: Oscar Knight (7/1). All 18 ran.
7.15pm: Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish Ebf Mares Flat Race (Grade 3)
1: Colreevy (7/4 Favourite). 2: Black Tears (9/1). 3: Tintangle (11/4 2nd Fav). 15 ran. 1 non-runner Getoutameway.
