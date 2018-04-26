Punchestown results: Day 2 racing results, Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Punchestown Racing Results, Day 2: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

3.40pm: Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle

1: Prince Garyantle (25/1). 2: Man of Plenty (14/1). 3: Killaro Boy (6/1 fav) 24 ran. Non-runners: Percy Veer, Sometimes A Fox, Hollow Tree, Crossed My Mind.

Prince Garyantle (25/1) lands the @TheAdareManor Opportunity Series Final - a commanding winner at @punchestownrace to kick off day two of the festival pic.twitter.com/ihoZvNXkM2 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 25, 2018

4.20pm: Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle

1: Pravalaguna (11/4 2nd Fav). 2: Not Many Left (7/1). 3: Good Thyne Tara (6/1). All 9 ran.

4.55pm: Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

1: Next Destination (4/5F). 2: Delta Work (7/1). 3: Kilbricken Storm (5/1). All 11 ran.

A popular win for the Malcolm Denmark owned Next Destination trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend. The gap in the leading trainers race closes further.

5.30pm: Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1)

1: Bellshill (4/1 2nd Fav). 2: Djakadam (5/1) 3: Road to Respect (7/2 Favourite). 12 ran. 1 non-runner, Alpha Des Obeaux.

6.05pm: Racing Post Champion I.N.H. Flat Race For The Conyngham Cup (Grade 1)

1: Tornado Flyer (12/1). 2: Blackbow (9/4 Favourite). 3: Carefully Selected (4/1 2nd Fav). All 10 ran.

6.40pm: Guinness Handicap Chase (Grade A)

1: Patricks Park (11/2 2ndFav). 2: Blasted Koeman (6/1). 3: Oscar Knight (7/1). All 18 ran.

7.15pm: Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish Ebf Mares Flat Race (Grade 3)

1: Colreevy (7/4 Favourite). 2: Black Tears (9/1). 3: Tintangle (11/4 2nd Fav). 15 ran. 1 non-runner Getoutameway.