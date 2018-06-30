Leitrim make one change to starting team to face Monaghan

In the last few minutes the Leitrim team to face Monaghanin this afternoon's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier has been confirmed with one change to the team that defeated Louth last weekend.

Mohill's James Mitchell starts in place of his club mate Alan Armstrong.

The Leitrim starting team is as follows:

Diarmuid McKiernan; Paddy Maguire, James Mitchell, Michael McWeeney; James Rooney, Shane Quinn, Noel Plunkettl Aidan Flynn, Jack Heslin; Darragh Rooney, Ryan O'Rourke, Brendan Gallagher; Emlyn Mulligan, Donal Wrynn, Damien Moran.

Monaghan have made two changes from the team named in the match programme with Dessie Ward starting in place Vinny Corey and Thomas starting in place of Jack McCarron.

The Monaghan starting team is as follows:

Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Dessie Ward, Colin Walshe, Karl O'Connell; Niall Kearns, Darren Hughes; Ryan McAnespie, Dermot Malone, Fintan Kelly; Conor McCarthy, Thomas Kerr, Conor McManus.