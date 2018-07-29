O'Donnell retains Athletics Ireland 110m Hurdles title

Carrick AC's Gerard O'Donnell produced a superb surge to retain his Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland 110m Hurdles title in Santry on Sunday evening.

Despite hitting the first hurdle, Gerard produced an error free race after that, taking the lead before the final hurdle to win in a time of 14.05 ahead of Ben Reynolds (14.15) and Matthew Began (14.37).

Watch the video of Gerard's victory

https://www.facebook.com/AthleticsIreland/videos/1951392941558198/