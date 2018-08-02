Roscommon name team to face Dublin in Croke Park

The Roscommon senior football management team today named their matchday 26 to face Dublin on Sunday next in the All-Ireland quarter-final stage three match in Croke Park.

The team features a number of changes to the team that played Donegal two weeks ago. It also features championship debuts for James Featherstone, Darra Pettit and Ross Timothy.

The Roscommon starting team is as follows:

James Featherstone (Roscommon Gaels); David Murray (Padraig Pearses), Peter Domican (St Brigid’s), Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s); John McManus (Roscommon Gaels), Darra Pettit (Clann na nGael), Ross Timothy (St Croan’s); Tadhg O Rourke (Tulsk), Enda Smith (Boyle); Niall Kilroy (Fuerty), Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), Conor Devaney (C) (Kilbride); Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael). Subs: Colm Lavin (Éire Óg), Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels), Finbar Cregg (Western Gaels), Fintan Cregg (Elphin), Donie Smith (Boyle), Gary Patterson (Michael Glavey’s), Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s), Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses), Padraig Kelly (St Brigid’s), Sean Mc Dermott (Western Gaels), Shane Killoran (Elphin).

