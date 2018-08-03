Sligo join list of counties seeking new manager as Cathal Corey resigns

The Sligo footballers are on the lookout for a new manager following the announcement that Cathal Corey is to resign from his position.

In a statement issued this morning Sligo County Board stated, "Sligo County Board wish to announce that their Senior Football Team Manager Cathal Corey has notified them of his decision to resign from his role.

"Cathal a native of Kildress in Co.Tyrone took over the role last October tasked with retaining Sligo’s Division 3 status,winning their ‘away’ fixture in London in the Connaught Championship and bringing through new young players to the Senior set up.

"All of these objectives were achieved however the demands of the role allied to new work commitments in his own business have resulted in his decision to resign from the position.

"Chairman of the County Board Joe Taaffe in accepting his decision wished to thank Cathal for his efforts over the past season and acknowledged the successes that he achieved with his backroom team in a very challenging transitional time for the Senior team.

"He went on to wish Cathal all the very best in the future both in a football context and with his business.

"He went on to say that the Co Board will be seeking to appoint a new Manager by the end of August."

