Farewell to Paddy Dolan, a Leitrim legend

Ballinamore turned out in force last Thursday to honour one of their greatest sporting heroes and one of the best Gaelic footballers the county has ever produced when the funeral cortege of the late Paddy Dolan passed by the grounds.

The cortege for Dolan, a member of the Leitrim Team of the Millennium, is pictured outside Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin in Ballinamore flanked by current playing members of the famed Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's club's mens and ladies teams while former team-mates provided a guard of honour in the town.

The late Paddy Dolan was laid to rest in Oughteragh Cemetary following requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore on Friday.

So sorry to hear this news. We worshipped Paddy as boys because of his legend as a classic forward, because of his charisma and because we were proud he was one of ours. Rest in Peace, the great Paddy Dolan. https://t.co/vXOshJbEhg — Tommy Conlon (@TConlonthecouch) August 7, 2018

