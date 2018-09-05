Connacht Rugby
Juveniles to go free at Connacht Rugby's PRO 14 clash with Zebre
Connacht Rugby have announced that free admission will be provided to under 16s for the PRO14 clash with Zebre in the Sportsground on Saturday (Ko 5.15pm).
The tickets will be available subject to availability to juveniles, accompanied by adults, in accordance with stadium guidelines.
The offer comes as part of the “Month of Champions” which sees the PRO14 Champions of the past four seasons all in action in the Sportsground during the month of September.
Ladies and gents, the #MonthOfChampions is coming to The Sportsground!— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) July 24, 2018
14/15 winners @GlasgowWarriors
15/16 winners @connachtrugby ♂️
16/17 winners @scarlets_rugby
17/18 winners @leinsterrugby
4 champions. 1 month. Tickets on sale from Friday. pic.twitter.com/CNbDPPjFES
Commenting on the offer, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby, Brian Mahony said, "We have four big home games in the five weekends of September in the Sportsground.
"We are very conscious that to make all our home games during the month, will place a financial cost on fans, particularly families. That is why we have decided to provide this unique offering of free juvenile entry to the game against Zebre. We look forward to a big crowd for the game on Saturday in what promises to be another exciting game. We are also asking fans to claim their tickets early to avoid disappointment”.
A full list of terms and conditions to the offer are available on the Connacht Rugby website and tickets can be redeemed through ConnachtRugby.ie/Tickets. Season Ticket Holders who want to redeem the free juvenile tickets need to email info@Connachtrugby.ie to receive the free the complimentary eTickets.
"They're extremely dangerous in attack & defence so we've got to give them the respect they deserve"— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) September 4, 2018
Ahead of Saturday's clash with Zebre, backs coach Nigel Carolan has been discussing the Italians' strengths & how preparations are going ahead of the game #StrongerInGreen pic.twitter.com/IZcHNtOsaU
