Leitrim team named for first round clash with Mayo

The Leitrim team to take on Mayo in tomorrow's first round of the FBD League has been named.

The team is:

1. Diarmuid McKiernan

2. Paddy Maguire

3. Fergal McTague

4. Michael McWeeney

5. Conor Reynolds

6. Ray Mulvey

7. Shane Quinn

8. Dean McGovern

9. Mark Plunkett

10. Sean McWeeney

11. Cillian McGloin

12. Jack Heslin

13. Evan Sweeney

14. Pearce Dolan

15. Domhnaill Flynn

Throw-in tomorrow (Sunday) in Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada is at 1.30pm.