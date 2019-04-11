Four game ban for Ronan Murray following Bohs red card

Sligo Rovers forward Ronan Murray will serve a four match it has been announced, as a result of the red card he received last Saturday against Bohemian FC in The Showgrounds.

An overhead kick from James Finnerty that crept in set @bfcdublin on their way to victory over @sligorovers - watch the goals here #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/s6gxzlGazV — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 7, 2019

The forward who arrived at the club prior to the start of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League premier division season from Dundalk was dismissed before half-time in last weekend's encounter that saw the Bit O'Red slump to a 2-0 loss.

Murray's frustration got the better of him when he was penalised for diving when he felt he should have been awarded a free kick. In the heat of the moment Murray threw the ball in the direction of referee Derek Tomney.

That proved costly for Rovers, who had arguably been the better of the sides up to that point with Bohs securing victory in the second half with goals from James Finnerty and Dinny Corcoran.

The four game ban that Murray will now serve means he will be unavailable to manager Liam Buckley for the games against his former club Dundalk (Friday, April 12), Waterford (Monday, April 14), St Patrick's Athletic (Friday, April 19) and Cork City (Monday, April 22).