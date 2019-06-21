Heroes of '94 can still inspire Leitrim

As Leitrim fans look ahead to a bumper weekend with anticipation of silverware and further days out, casting an eye back to last Sunday in Salthill gives further cause for hope and optimism.

Twenty five years on from the summer of '94, Leitrim’s heroes were honoured in Pearse Stadium. The names of Darcy, Quinn, Rooney, McHugh and the rest of the crew still resonate strongly; a tangible link to an era when Leitrim could stand up to the big boys for supporters who have endured more than their fair share of hardship in the Hyde, Castlebar, Salthill and Pairc Sean in the intervening years.

Much has been said and written about the merits of the provincial system and the need for reform but the memories of ‘94 and the sights of the Roscommon players and supporters celebrating act as a reminder that too much change may not necessarily be the answer.

The provincial system is not without its faults. Can it be deemed fair that Kerry and Cork have a straightforward path plotted for them to the Munster final every year? Is Dublin’s unrelenting march to annual dominance in Leinster good for the further development of the game?

In Ulster counties such as Monaghan and Fermanagh, with relatively small playing populations, are fiercely competitive but can this be replicated elsewhere? In Connacht only seven teams compete but only three have realistic hopes of emerging victorious.

The fact that so little of the provincial championships has been televised suggests broadcasters realise the real interest won’t be generated until the action starts to come to the boil in the coming weeks and months.

On the flip side the provincial hurling championships, always considered to be among the most sacred of the GAA’s competitions has flourished under its new format. The dramatic conclusion to Saturday’s games made for incredible drama for those in attendance, watching on television or listening on the radio.

For the counties operating at the top table and for the paying public it would be hard to argue against the new hurling format but for those removed from the upper echelons has it been as positive?

The Leitrim hurlers return to Croke Park on Saturday for the second time in three years but is Leitrim’s day at headquarters a sign of the smaller counties being given a greater spotlight or is it simply lip service to the little guy who will soon be forgotten about when the spotlight is once more cast on the heavyweights?

A small band of supporters will make the pilgrimage to Jones’ Road on Saturday in the hope of seeing Leitrim win in Croke Park. The players will have an opportunity to play on the hallowed turf but it is hard to escape the feeling that it would be even more beneficial for counties like Leitrim if they were afforded the opportunity to contest games like the Lory Meagher Cup final as a curtain raiser to one of the summer’s big games.

While it will be an unforgettable day for those on the field, playing in such a big stadium in front of little more than family and friends isn’t quite as glamorous as it could be.

After Saturday’s game in Croke Park many will make a quick exit and return down the N4 for the footballer’s qualifier clash with Clare. In terms of the football championship the GAA is at a crossroads. A two-tier championship makes sense in a lot of ways but as the Leitrim players and management have been saying all year, it will only work if all teams are given the same respect; something which doesn't appear to truly happen in hurling.

Perhaps the idea of separating the All-Ireland and the provincial system is one option to be looked at. At the moment it is hard to argue the current system is the fairest way of determining the top eight teams in the land.

The dose of nostalgia surrounding last Sunday brought back plenty of fond memories which still act as a motivation to players throughout the county. The defeat to Roscommon cut deeply but watching the Rossies lift the Nestor Cup is a reminder it is a very good team that beat Leitrim so emphatically. If they can muster the spirit of '94 they are capable of shocking Clare and extending their summer adventure.

