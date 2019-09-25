Manor Rangers Academy begins next week

The Manorhamilton Rangers Academy will run a number of soccer sessions for boys and girls, starting on Monday, September 30 and continuing in October at the Manor Astro facility, which is located adjacent to the Bee Park.

The soccer session for boys who were born in 2012 and in 2013 will start on Monday evening, October 30 and take place between 5pm and 6pm.

Meantime the session for boys who were born in 2011 and 2010 will start on Thursday evening, October 3 and take place between 5pm and 6pm.

For girls who were born in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, the session will start on Friday, October 4 and take place between 5pm and 6pm.