Ireland U19s to play Denmark in two friendlies in Sligo

Republic of Ireland Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan has named his first squad of the season, ahead of two International Friendlies against Denmark, in The Showgrounds, Sligo which will be played tonight (Friday, 7.30pm) and Monday (1pm).



After last season’s fantastic campaign that concluded with a semi-final appearance in the UEFA Under-19 European Championships, Mohan’s side will use the Danish double-header in preparations for the upcoming Qualifying Round games against Switzerland, Austria and Gibraltar.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Conor Noß is called into an Ireland squad for the first time. The German-born attacker has been part of recent first-team squads with the Bundesliga side in domestic and European games.

Speaking to FAI TV about Noß, Mohan said he is looking forward to seeing 18-year-old play in Sligo.

“Conor plays at number 10. He was in our last training camp. He impressed a lot and is technically a very good player. He’s doing very well in Germany and we’re excited by him.”

Mohan is hoping the crowds in the north-west come out and support the side as preparations to qualify for next year’s Finals in Northern Ireland move up another level.

“There’ll be an honest approach from the players. It’s an opportunity for the players to impress. We’re looking forward to a good crowd in Sligo for the games.”

The opening match takes place in The Showgrounds on Friday, October 11 at 7.30pm, followed by the second game on Monday, October 14 at 1pm.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sean Bohan (Bohemians), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic)

Defenders: Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Ben Greenwood (AFC Bournemouth), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Donal Higgins (Galway United), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Tom Cannon (Everton), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Noß (Borussia Monchengladbach), George Nunn (Chelsea), Thomas Oluwa (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)