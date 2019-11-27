Double success for Sligo Rovers at FAI Club of the Year Awards

Sligo Rovers came away with two awards at Tuesday's SSE Airtricity League Club Awards, in Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co. Meath.

Now in its third year, the SSE Airtricity League Club Awards aim to honour the work done off-field by all the clubs throughout the season.

Cork City won the main award (Club of the Season) for the third year in a row, and were also victorious in the Best Overall Marketing and Best Match Day Experience categories.

Sligo Rovers came away with two awards, winning the Best Family Initiative and Supporters Contribution Awards.

Shamrock Rovers won the Best Community Initiative, while Derry City were crowned Multimedia Club of the Season.

Wexford FC's Anthony Cooper was named Volunteer of the Year, for his work with the club's media team.

There were also commendations given out to Bray Wanderers, Cobh Ramblers, St. Patrick's Athletic and Shelbourne for their off-field work throughout the 2019 season.

2019 SSE Airtricity League Club Awards

Best Community Initiative: Shamrock Rovers

Commendation for Community Initiative: Cobh Ramblers and St. Patrick's Athletic

Best Match Day Experience: Cork City

Commendation for Match Day Experience: Sligo Rovers

Best Family Initiative: Sligo Rovers

Commendation for Family Initiative: Cork City

Supporters Contribution Award: Sligo Rovers

Commendation for Supporters Contribution: Cork City

Volunteer of the Year: Anthony Cooper - Wexford FCMultimedia Club of the Year: Derry City

Commendation for Multimedia Activities: Cork City and Shelbourne

Best Overall Marketing: Cork City

SSE Airtricity League Club of the Season: Cork City

Commendation for Club of the Season: Bray Wanderers