Double success for Sligo Rovers at FAI Club of the Year Awards
Sligo Rovers came away with two awards at Tuesday's SSE Airtricity League Club Awards, in Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co. Meath.
Now in its third year, the SSE Airtricity League Club Awards aim to honour the work done off-field by all the clubs throughout the season.
Cork City won the main award (Club of the Season) for the third year in a row, and were also victorious in the Best Overall Marketing and Best Match Day Experience categories.
Sligo Rovers came away with two awards, winning the Best Family Initiative and Supporters Contribution Awards.
Shamrock Rovers won the Best Community Initiative, while Derry City were crowned Multimedia Club of the Season.
Wexford FC's Anthony Cooper was named Volunteer of the Year, for his work with the club's media team.
There were also commendations given out to Bray Wanderers, Cobh Ramblers, St. Patrick's Athletic and Shelbourne for their off-field work throughout the 2019 season.
Congrats to @sligorovers— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 26, 2019
It's back-to-back awards for the Bit O'Red!
Winners of the Supporters Contribution Award at the #SSEClubAwards19#GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/63uF2VMiSf
2019 SSE Airtricity League Club Awards
Best Community Initiative: Shamrock Rovers
Commendation for Community Initiative: Cobh Ramblers and St. Patrick's Athletic
Best Match Day Experience: Cork City
Commendation for Match Day Experience: Sligo Rovers
Best Family Initiative: Sligo Rovers
Commendation for Family Initiative: Cork City
Supporters Contribution Award: Sligo Rovers
Commendation for Supporters Contribution: Cork City
Volunteer of the Year: Anthony Cooper - Wexford FCMultimedia Club of the Year: Derry City
Commendation for Multimedia Activities: Cork City and Shelbourne
Best Overall Marketing: Cork City
SSE Airtricity League Club of the Season: Cork City
Commendation for Club of the Season: Bray Wanderers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on