Sligo Rovers seek new manager for women's U17 team

The Sligo Rovers Women’s Under 17 team are on the look-out for a new head-coach, after it was confirmed that Darragh Healy will not be staying on for 2020.

The Bit O’Red girls enjoyed a fantastic year under the Ballisodare man and his team of Jason Quinn, Martin McManus, Hugh Cunningham and Yvette Edwards.

Reaching the semi-finals of both the cup and the league, the Rovers girls were impressive throughout their second season in the Só Hotels Under 17 Women’s National League. There was also a number of international call-ups.

The committee are seeking applications for the role of head-coach.

The position of Under-17 Women’s Head Coach is key to the ongoing development of our elite underage players and will play a significant role in their development. The position will be on a voluntary basis. The role will provide valuable experience for the successful candidate of working with an elite group of players.

Kate O’Dowd bagged the goal of the week for the #bitored with this stunning free-kick against Galway for our Women's Under-17 side in their 3-2 win.



A quality strike as the good form continues for the team. @FAI_WNL @SSEAirtricityLg pic.twitter.com/QEV26IOFgb — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) August 19, 2019

Job Description

- Help club achieve its vision to ‘Build a brand that is associated with excellence on and off the pitch for women’s football, to be considered as an example of excellence and best practice, and one of the major developer of players within the country at underage, and eventually senior level’.

- To assemble squad through talent identification, including holding trials, for the beginning of the FAI Women’s U17 season in March 2020.

- The development and nurturing of a pool of elite players to facilitate their current and future success as individuals and as a team.

- Organise, plan and deliver a suitable player development programme in line with the FAI and Sligo Rovers coaching syllabus.

- Uphold the clubs code of conduct and implement club’s vision on and off the pitch.

- Set high standards for the players both on and off the pitch.

- Create and maintain appropriate communication with players / parents / clubs / leagues and any stakeholders relevant to the team

- To work with the media in any area regarding Sligo Rovers FC.

- Ensure the club adheres to FAI & Women’s National League rules and regulations and competition rules.

- To ensure that all delivery satisfies the clubs safeguarding and welfare procedures

- The successful candidate will report to the Women’s Football committee within the club. The women’s committee includes members of the club management committee and is governed by the management committee of Sligo Rovers.

Muireann Devaney and Kate O’Dowd have been named in the Republic of Ireland Women’s U17 squad for UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying Round in Lithuania.



They face Albania on Tuesday, Lithuania on Friday and Greece on Sept 16th.@mcconvilleortho pic.twitter.com/pxuBinHFYR — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) September 8, 2019

Job Specification:

The ideal candidate will have skills and experience in the following areas:



Essential Criteria

- A current valid UEFA B Licence holder as a minimum.

- Successful candidate will be subjected to garda vetting clearance.

- Up to date Safeguarding 1 / Child Welfare Certificate.

- An ability to produce verbal and written reports.

- Long-term commitment to working within a multi-disciplinary team.

- Access to both email and phone.

- Experience and enthusiasm for coaching and mentoring elite young players and coaches.

Desirable Criteria

- Administrative and organisational skills.

- Previous experience of coaching in female game.

- Coach mentoring experience.

Abilities / Skills / Knowledge:

- Has the leadership ability to inspire a team to play to their maximum potential.

- Ability to communicate and implement club’s philosophy as head coach.

- Empathy with young players with an ability to inspire.

- Excellent communication skills with the ability to build meaningful, strong strategic relationships with players, staff and officials.

- Understanding of learning, development and high performance with a proven ability to create optimum and challenging learning environments for players.

- Strong existing relationships within the Women’s football in North-West.

- Must be available for games / training at weekends and evenings.

To apply for this position please email your CV with a cover letter to Jane Nugent, Secretary, Women’s Football Committee, Sligo Rovers FC at sligoroverswomen@gmail.com by 5pm on Thursday, 5th December 2019.