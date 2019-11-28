GAA
Friday Night Lights event in Annaduff postponed
Leitrim GAA have announced that the Friday Night Lights event scheduled to be held in the Annaduff Centre of Excellence on Friday, November 29 has been postponed due to floodlight failure.
GAA
Leitrim GAA have announced that the Friday Night Lights event scheduled to be held in the Annaduff Centre of Excellence on Friday, November 29 has been postponed due to floodlight failure.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on