Sligo/Leitrim soccer fixtures
Saturday, November 30
Connacht Shield U18: St Johns v Ballisodare United
U18 Boys: Benbulben FC v Dromore Villa; Merville United v Real Tubber
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Calry Bohs; Yeats United v Manorhamilton Rangers; Ballymote Celtic v Benbulben FC
Connacht Cup U16: Boyle Celtic v Renmore
Boys U16 Group A: Strand Celtic v Carrick Town
Boys U16 Division 1: Benbulben FC v St Johns FC; Calry Bohs v Valley Rovers; Arrow Harps v Kilglass Inishcrone
Boys U14 Division One: Gurteen Celtic v Strand Celtic; St Johns v Kilglass Inishcrone; Yeats United v Benbulben FC
Girls U14 Group A: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps; Ballymote Celtic v Real Tubber; Calry Bohs v Yeats United
Girls U14 Group B: Strand Celtic v Valley Rovers; Benbulben FC v Boyle Celtic; Carrick Town v St Johns
Subway U13 Inter League: Inishowen v Donegal; Sligo/Leitrim v Cavan/Monaghan
Boys U12 Group A: Carrick Town v Ballisodare United; Calry Bohs v Boyle Celtic; Merville United v Gurteen Celtic; Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps
Boys U12 Group B: Valley Rovers v Boyle Celtic; Ballymote Celtic v Coolaney United; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Yeats United; Carrick Town v Strand Celtic
Boys U12 Group C: Gurteen Celtic v Strand Celtic; Kilglass/Inishcrone v Arrow Harps; Manorhamilton Rangers v Ballygawley Celtic; Boyle Celtic v Merville United
Sunday, December 1
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Merville Utd; St Johns FC v Aughanagh Celtic; Strand Celtic v Ballisodare Utd; MCR FC v Carbury FC
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Ballymote Celtic v Gurteen Celtic; Calry Bohs v Carrick Town; Real Tubber v Coolaney Utd; Chaffpool United v Arrow Harps; Ballygawley Celtic v Yeats Utd
Connacht Shield U18: Cregmore v Arrow Harps
Connacht Cup U18: Mervue v Manorhamilton Rangers
SFAI U16 Sketchers Cup: Bearna/Furbo v Merville United
Monday, December 2
Boys U16 Division One: Gurteen Celtic v Arrow Harps
Girls U14 Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Arrow Harps
Tuesday, December 3
Boys U18: Strand Celtic v Dromore Villa
Wednesday, December 4
Boys U16 Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers v Real Tubber
Boys U14 Group A: Ballisodare United v Arrow Harps
Friday, December 6
Boys U15: Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic
Boys U12 Group A: Benbulben FC v Arrow Harps
Sunday, December 8 KO 11am
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Glenview Stars v Merville Utd; Cartron Utd v MCR FC; Strand Celtic v Carbury FC; Ballisodare Utd v St Johns; Manor Rangers v Aughanagh Celtic
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Coolaney Utd v Calry Bohs; Arrow Harps v Real Tubber; Carrick Town v Ballymote Celtic; Gurteen Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic; Yeats Utd v Chaffpool United
