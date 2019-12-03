Fenagh's Micheal Bohan appointed Sligo Ladies football manager

Sligo Ladies Gaelic Football Assoication have announced the appointment of Fenagh's Michael Bohan as their new manager.

The appointment was ratified at a county board meeting last night (Monday).

Trials are set to be held in the coming weeks with Michael's first competitive game in charge set to be a meeting with neighbours Roscommon on January 26.

Michael previously managed Longford where he guided them to victory in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Junior Championship in 2016.

Sligo's fixtures for the LIDL NFL Division 3 are as follows:

Roscommon v Sligo (January 26) 2nd February - Kildare v Sligo (February 2); Sligo v Down (February 9); Wicklow V Sligo (February 23); Sligo v Longford (March 8); Fermanagh v Sligo (March 22); Sligo v Laois (March 29)