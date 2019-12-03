LGFA
Fenagh's Micheal Bohan appointed Sligo Ladies football manager
Sligo Ladies Gaelic Football Assoication have announced the appointment of Fenagh's Michael Bohan as their new manager.
The appointment was ratified at a county board meeting last night (Monday).
Trials are set to be held in the coming weeks with Michael's first competitive game in charge set to be a meeting with neighbours Roscommon on January 26.
Michael previously managed Longford where he guided them to victory in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Junior Championship in 2016.
Sligo's fixtures for the LIDL NFL Division 3 are as follows:
Roscommon v Sligo (January 26) 2nd February - Kildare v Sligo (February 2); Sligo v Down (February 9); Wicklow V Sligo (February 23); Sligo v Longford (March 8); Fermanagh v Sligo (March 22); Sligo v Laois (March 29)
