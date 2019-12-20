SSE Airtricity League
Sligo Rovers to start 2020 season with north west derby clash with Finn Harps
The fixtures for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season were announced this afternoon with Sligo Rovers set to open their campaign with a trip to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps on Friday, February 14.
We can say there’s a Red Army going to Ballybofey on Valentine’s Day. #bitored pic.twitter.com/ardxK7DLlv— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) December 20, 2019
Liam Buckley's side will host their first home game of the season a week later when they welcome St Patrick's Athletic to The Showgrounds on Friday, February 21, followed quickly with a first trip of the season to Dublin when they face Bohemians in Dalymount Park on Monday, February 24.
The 2020 @SSEAirtricityLg Premier Division fixture list for the #bitored #LOI #FixtureReleaseDay pic.twitter.com/Q2AW945Mf8— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) December 20, 2019
Sligo Rovers will finish the 2020 season with a trip to face defending champions Dundalk in Oriel Park on Friday, October 23.
