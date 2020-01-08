Get moving and active in the New Year in Carrick-on-Shannon as 'Ireland Lights Up'

Do you want to get moving and active this New Year? The hugely popular ‘Ireland Lights Up’ walking initiative returns in January 2020, in partnership with the GAA, Operation Transformation, and Get Ireland Walking.

Once again as part of this campaign St Mary's Kiltoghert are organising a walking group which will begin on Thursday, January 9, at 8pm and will continue for 8 weeks.

They will meet at Páirc Naomh Mhuire and walk the 4km Castlecara/Summerhill loop.

Everyone welcome - players, members, friends, family. Why not join in with the walking group from St Mary’s for the few weeks.

All you need is your hi-vis!

Spread the word and let's get Mary's moving!