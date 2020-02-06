FAI and Leitrim County Council to hold coaching course in Carrick-on-Shannon

The Football Association of Ireland and Leitrim County Council are holding a FAI PDP 1 Coach Education Course in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, March 1 from 10am to 6pm hosted in Leitrim County Council and Carrick Town FC.



This course is designed to, assist beginner coaches, parents, teachers introduce young children (6-9) to fundamental warm up activities, basic activities and fun games in a safe, structured and stimulating environment. Course fee is €45.

This course is limited to 24 participants so book early to avoid disappointment. Participants must attend all modules of the course in order to qualify for certification.

Read Also: Muireann Devaney named in Ireland U17 squad for upcoming friendlies

Coaches will receive an FAI PDP1 certificate of attendance as part of the National Coaching Development Programme.

Please note all FAI Coach Education bookings must come through the online booking system. To book a place on the above course please use click here

For further information please contact FAI/LCC Development Officer Damon Kearney at damon.kearney@fai.ie