Leitrim's hurling match with Cavan is switched again!

Given the current weather conditions with Storm Dennis arriving and heavy rain falling, it is not surprising that today's National Hurling League match has been switched again, this time to the 3G pitch at Breffni Park with a new throw in time of 1pm.

The match had originally been pencilled in for Pairc Sheain Ui hEislin, Ballinamore but that was deemed unplayable and Leitrim ceded home advantage to their neighbours. The match was then fixed for Belturbet but that has since been rule out as a venue.