Ireland team named for crucial Six Nations clash with England

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named the match day 23 to travel to London to take on England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Captain Johnny Sexton is named in the half-backs alongside Conor Murray. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw start their ninth Test match as the midfield partnership.

Jordan Larmour lines out at fullback with Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong start a third consecutive Test match with Iain Henderson and James Ryan in the row. CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier make up the backrow combination.

The replacements on Saturday are Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne and Keith Earls.

Tom O Toole and Will Addison will return to Ulster to prepare for their Guinness PRO14 game against the Cheetahs with the rest of the non-matchday 23 remaining in camp for the team’s final training session on Friday.

England v IRELAND, Twickenham Stadium, Sunday 23rd February, Kick off 3pm

15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps



1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps

20. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

23. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps