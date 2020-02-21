Offaly team named for Leitrim league clash

John Maughan has named his starting team for the Offaly senior footballers' Allianz Division 3 league clash with Leitrim on Sunday in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Offaly will be buoyed by their first win of the campaign against Louth last weekend. Paddy Dunican resumes in goals with Colm Doyle, Eoin Rigney and Declan Hogan his first line of defence in the full-back line.

Eoin Carroll, David Dempsey and Niall Darby form the half-back line with Cathal Mangan and Michael Brazil maintaining their partnership in midfield.

Shane Horan, Conor McNamee and Jordan Hayes will start in the half-forward line with Anton Sullivan, Bernard Allen and Ruairi McNamee making up a potent-looking full-forward line.

The game throws in at 2pm on Sunday.

