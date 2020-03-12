Cara Bundoran Run postponed

In the wake of the statement issued by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning the decision has been taken to postpone the annual Cara Bundoran Run which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

A statement realeased by the event organisers states: "The organising committee of the annual Cara Bundoran Run has this morning made the difficult decision to postpone this weekend’s event. The team have been closely monitoring the situation in relation to the spread of Coronavirus and following guidance from the HSE, Department of Health and Athletics Ireland who have officially sanctioned the event.

Race director Eamon Harvey said: "while we were taking all the necessary precautions in relation to mass gatherings issued by the Government and the Department of Health, we know our main responsibility as event organisers is the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and community. We have listened to the feedback that we have received since the start of the week, and as the current situation regarding the spread of COVID-19 continues to head into the unknown, we feel we have made the right and most responsible decision at this time. We know that this is disappointing to those who were planning on competing and we wish to advise that we are currently looking at our available options.’

"We would like to thank our sponsors and our team of volunteers who have been working hard over the past number of months to put the event together."

"All of those registered will be contacted by email in the coming days to advise them of the next steps."