Connacht Football Association instructs all Youth and Junior affiliated leagues to suspend all football activities

A statement has been issued this afternoon by the Connacht Football Association indicating that it is instructing all Youth and Junior affiliated Leagues to suspend all Football activities with immediate effect until at least March 29.

The statement reads as follows: "Further to confirmation today by the Government announcement that all schools across the country will close until March 29, and as the situation with Covid-19 is developing rapidly, the Connacht FA in consultation with its stakeholders and in the interest of Health & Safety of all our affiliates have taken the following decision.

"The Connacht Football Association is instructing all Youth and Junior affiliated Leagues to suspend all Football activities with immediate effect until at least March 29.

"We understand the decision will bring disruption to all our leagues, clubs, players and coaches, but we feel in these extraordinary times, we have to act now.

"Further communications will issue in due course, but for now, please follow the advice of the HSE and the Government when it comes to further protective measures."