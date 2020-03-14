€9,183.60 windfall for Sligo punter

A Co Sligo punter ended Cheltenham week on a stunning high when a modest wager struck it lucky on Gold Cup day.

The anonymous punter took the €5 flutter in a BoyleSports shop in the county on Friday and picked out four Willie Mullins trained horses in the first four races of the day.

The bet could easily have been scuppered at the first hurdle, but when hot favourite Goshen fell at the last, 14/1 selection Burning Victory was able to get the ball rolling by winning the Triumph Hurdle.

Wins for 6/1 and 7/1 picks Saint Roi and Monkfish in the next races left the ambitious wager just one short of the jackpot as all eyes turned to the Gold Cup at 3.30.

The biggest race of the week was hotly contested, but when 10/3 favourite Al Boum Photo held on to win the race for the second successive year, the celebrations could begin in Sligo. The lucky customer was able to return to the shop and walk out richer to the tune of €9,183.60.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Willie Mullins wasn’t the only one toasting the first four winners of the day and our Sligo customer deserves all the plaudits for ending Cheltenham on such a sweet note. Fair play to them for their shrewd selections.”