Leitrim club walking from Carrick-on-Shannon to New York

St Mary’s Kiltoghert GAA is calling on people to help walk/run the equivalent of 5,000km - the distance from Carrick-on-Shannon to New York - in a bid to raise funds to help patients at St Patrick’s Community Hospital to stay connected with loved ones during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan is to complete the 5,000km goal and raise funds for the patient comfort fund at St Patrick’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Participants are asked to join in and help raise the target of €2,500. This money will be used to purchase electronic devices to allow patients to communicate with their family and friends.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place it is a very difficult time for families not able to visit their loved ones and the devices purchased through this fundraiser will help patients to keep connected.

Organisers of this fundraiser point out this is also a difficult time for sporting clubs and their members and this running/walking challenge will help to keep people fit and motivated during the lockdown.

Keeping in mind Covid-19 exercising restrictions, participants are asked to map out their own 4km route and complete it before May 27 and raise funds. You can run as many times as you like, just don’t forget to log your 4km when completed to help reach the 5,000km overall goal!

St Mary’s Kiltoghert GAA are also encouraging participants to get photos of you hitting the road to raise these funds.

For more information on the fundraiser or to get involved see the gofundme page at: https://bit.ly/2YvAV63.

You can also get more detail on the St Mary’s Kiltoghert GAA Facebook pagehttps://www.facebook.com/St

MarysKiltoghert/