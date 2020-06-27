The famous Gortletteragh 1970 championship winning team

Pictured is the Gortletteragh team which were the Leitrim Senior Championship winners in 1970 of which the late Joe Canning was an integral part.

Back row (l-r): Mel Sorohan, Charlie Shanley, JJ McGarry, Joe Sorohan, Michael McKenna, Paddy Kennedy, Seamus Colreavy, Oliver Kelleher, Tony Colreavy and Benny Kilkenny. The team was due to celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

Front row (l-r): Michael McGarry, Paddy Reynolds, John McKenna, Jack Colreavy, Mick Keane (Capt), Mickey Dorrigan, Gerry Moore, Joe Canning and Brendan Muldowney.