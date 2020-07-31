Tullaghan Loves Tennis

A fantastic day of tennis was rolled out on Thursday July 23, in Tullaghan, where fifty-six participants from Tullaghan, Bundoran, Grange, Kinlough, Ballintrillick, Ballyshannon and other surrounding areas, turned up.

Tullaghan Development Association has been overwhelmed by the support and would like to thank all the enthusiasm of the participants for bringing tennis to Tullaghan.

Chairman Jimi McGovern said “We have had such a positive response to this initiative, we hope to build on this and hopefully it will be a sporting facility we can provide for the area” There is at the moment no tennis facility in the area. The nearest facilities are in Sligo and Manorhamilton.

Tullaghan Development Association would like to thank Scott Hubbard, Professional Tennis Coach, that ran a marathon tennis session, with over 10 one-hour sessions ran back to back.

“It was a great chance for adults and kids to try out a new sport today” Said Louise Collins, Director, Tullaghan Development Association.

If you are interested in lessons, please contact the Tullaghan Coastal Cross page or call Louise Collins Tullaghan Development Association on 087 4190340. Professional Lessons run on a Wednesday and Thursday for both adults and Kids. €7.50 for adults and €5 for kids.