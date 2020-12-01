Sports Clubs urged to get applications in for the €40m Sports Capital and Equipment Programme 

€40 million is being made available in 2021 under a new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP). The SCEP is the Government’s primary vehicle for providing support to sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure around the country. Applications can be made online only from 9am on Friday 11th December until 5pm on Friday 12th February, 2021.

Dr Bláithín Gallagher - constituency spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party said: “Recent findings have noted that the gender gap in active participation in sport is now at its lowest level, according to data published by Sport Ireland. The Government is committed to making it a priority to increase the growth of female involvement in sport as participants, coaches, referees and administrators. The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme will help that important aim. Furthermore, it will boost participation in disadvantaged areas and ensure that those in every part of society can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport and exercise.”

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D, stated: “The Covid pandemic has emphasised how important sport is to our society. As well as the pleasure and excitement generated by watching our sporting heroes, actively engaging in sport is critical for our physical and mental wellbeing. To allow as many people participate as possible, it is essential to have appropriate sports facilities and equipment available. To assist in this regard, I am delighted that we are making €40 million available for sports clubs and community groups right across the country.“

The first step in obtaining a grant is to register on the Department’s online system. The NW Greens encourage any clubs which are not already registered to do so now.