Get yourself in tip-top shape with the Leitrim Sports Partnership's 12 Walks of Christmas

One of the “Keep Well” campaign strands is to keep active, even during the winter, is important to help physical and mental health and wellbeing. As part of the Community Resilience Fund, and the Leitrim’s “Keep Well” campaign,

As part of the December Challenge Leitrim Sports Partnership are hosting the 12 walks of Christmas, so no excuses, let’s get moving, get active, and complete this walking challenge together. Leitrim Sports Partnership December challenge will help to keep you active during the Winter months.

The aim of the 12 walks of Christmas is to showcase some of the fantastic walking trails and routes we have throughout our lovely county.

The first walk from Acres Lake in Drumshanbo at 1pm on Wednesday December 9. This walk will last roughly 1 hour, it is mainly a flat surface with gravel and is buggy friendly. (LINK HERE)

The second walk from Keeldra Lake Amenity Area, Cloone on Thursday December 10, at 1.30pm. This walking trail developed by Keeldra Lake Amenity Development Committee, is a looped walk on gravel surface with some small hills. (LINK HERE)

The third walk is at Troll Wood Dromahair on Friday December 11, at 2pm. The walk starts flat along the river and then continues to rise, passing over two bridges. The main features of this walk are the beautiful wooded area and the fabulous gorge surrounding both sides of the climb along the river. (LINK HERE)

The 4th Walk of Christmas will take place on Manorhamilton Greenway on Saturday December 12, at 11am. This walk involves some small hills but is predominantly flat and is buggy friendly. (LINK HERE)

The 5th walk of Christmas will take place at Garadice Lake Loop on Saturday December 12, at 11am. Garadice Lake loop walk is flat walking surface and it is buggy friendly. (LINK HERE)

The sixth Walk of Christmas will take place at Derrycarne wood Dromod on Tuesday 15th December 15, at 1pm. The woodland provides a very pleasant walk along the shore of Lough Boderg, The trail passes through mixed wood land of beech, oak, and holly together with Sitka spruce and Lawson cypress. (LINK HERE)

The 7th walk of Christmas is at Kinlough Forest Park walk on Thursday December 17, at 11am. This walk is mainly flat and is buggy friendly. (LINK HERE)

The eighth Walk of Christmas at Shannon Erne Blueway Kilclare on Saturday December 19, at 11am. This is a flat gravel path alongside the waterways and is buggy friendly. (LINK HERE)

The ninth Walk of Christmas at Ballinamore Golf Links road on Monday December 21, at 1pm. This is a flat walk and is buggy friendly. (LINK HERE)

The tenth Walk of Christmas is at Milltown Wood Manorhamilton on Tuesday December 22, at 11am. Leaving Hamilton’s Castle Manorhamilton, loop walks developed around the village of Lurganboy and Milltown Wood. (LINK HERE)

The 11th walk of Christmas at Bothar na Naomh Walking Trail in Cloone village on Wednesday December 23, at 11am. The trail runs north-south through the village to access old paths that have been reinstated across deciduous woodland and cutaway bogs. The area is a quiet, scenic, rural landscape with typical limestone wetland vistas of riverbank, damp meadows, woodland, bog and lakeshore. (LINK HERE)

The 12th Walk of Christmas at Castlecara loop in Carrick on Shannon will take place on Wednesday December 23, at 1pm. This walk around the outskirts of Carrick-on-Shannon has some steep hills but is all on footpath and is buggy friendly. (LINK HERE)

Places are limited at all walks and must be pre booked. If you would like more information contact us on 0719650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie