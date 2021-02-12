Upcoming events with Leitrim Sports Partnership

The following events are courses are being run by Leitrim Sports Partnership:

Handcycling Programme

Before Christmas we had a very successful Handcycling programme running and we have shared a video of the bike in action on our social media platforms and

we have a waiting list in place for anyone interested in trying out the hand cycling please contact Michelle on mfanning@leitrimcoco.ie to join the waiting list.

Ability not Disability Inclusive Zoom Sessions

Weekly Ability not Disability Inclusive Fitness Zoom Sessions on a Monday at 2pm Dance Fit, Wednesday at 11.30am Multi Sport Fitness, Wednesday at 12noon a children’s fun, fitness & dance session then on a Friday at 11am a Chair Exercise Stretch & Flow session.

We are delighted to be getting a great response to these zoom sessions and if you are interested in joining in please contact Michelle on mfanning@leitrimcoco.ie to book in for free and get the zoom log in.

Safeguarding 1 Child Protection Course

Safeguarding 1 Child Protection Course will take place on Tuesday 23rd February 7pm-10pm. All Coaches, Children’s Officers and Designated Liaison Persons (DLP) must first complete the 3 hour Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness Course.

This course educates participants on the implementation of best practice in protecting the welfare of children involved in sport.

The course will be delivered online via zoom

To book your place go to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ 138948888867

Safeguarding 2 Club Children's Officer course

Safeguarding 2 Club Children's Officer course will take place on Thursday March 11th 7pm-10pm. A person appointed to the role of Club Children’s Officer within a club must have firstly completed Sport Ireland's Safeguarding 1 (Child Welfare & Protection Basic Awareness workshop). They should also complete Sport Ireland's Club Children’s Officer 3 hour workshop.

The aim of this workshop is to help the Club Children’s Officer to carry out their role and support the implementation of best practice in the club. Participants will also receive a Club Children’s Officer Action Planning document as part of the training.

To book your place go to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e /139410599857#