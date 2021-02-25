Team Ireland athletes make stand against online abuse discrimination and hate speech as part of new campaign

Team Ireland athletes have collectively taken a stand against online hate speech this week as the Olympic Federation of Ireland launched their new campaign ‘Don’t Scroll By’. The campaign is an initiative of the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Athletes’ Commission and has been launched with the support of Indeed, an official partner of the Irish Olympic team. It calls on the public and sporting stakeholders nationwide to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to online abuse, discrimination and hate speech, and to #DeleteBanReport any of this type of commentary they witness online.

‘Don’t Scroll By’ is a clear and strong statement by Team Ireland that there is no place for online abuse, discriminatory comments or hate speech on social media channels in Irish sport. They are calling on the Irish public and sporting stakeholders nationwide to join together as one to actively oppose hate speech and online abuse, and to react purposefully whenever they see it. The OFI is asking everyone involved at all touchpoints of Irish sport to take action and make a public stance by showing that as a nation, we are anti-racism, anti-discrimination and anti-hate speech.



The campaign was launched with a new video, in which Team Ireland uses the Olympic Values of Striving for Excellence and Respect to highlight the power that people collectively have to eliminate hate speech from social media channels, to make online sport a hate free zone. You can view the launch video here: https://bit.ly/3dyxwLj

As part of the new initiative, the OFI will also officially become members of the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) and will support their ‘Love Not Hate’ campaign and their lobby to government for the introduction of appropriate Hate Crime Legislation. They have also launched a new booklet with the support of Indeed, to support sport Social Media managers to #DeleteBanReport any type of hate commentary they witness online.

Speaking at the launh Irish sprinter, Leon Reid stated: “‘Don’t Scroll By’ is a key message for all Irish athletes. I use social media a lot but there is a very dark side to it. Social media gives everyone a platform to be whoever they want to be, but you can make a fake account in 30 seconds and can make all these negative comments and hide behind a screen. We all hope that everyone will get behind us to support us for this campaign and help us to take action and control.”

For more information you can log on to: https://olympics.ie/