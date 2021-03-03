Kiltubrid's Emmet to scale the heights this month

In 2021, Kiltubrid GAA will unveil their new playing surface and grounds. This is the fruit of many years hard work by Club members. For a small rural club, the fundraising efforts gone into this have been enormous. Due to these extensive efforts to get the pitch finished and a global pandemic, the club is badly in need of funds to finance the day to day running of the club.

Emmet Mahon, a passionate club man, wants to help his club out a small bit and he is taking on a unique challenge called 'Tough the Mass Rock.'

Every day in March Emmet will touch the altar of the Mass Rock in Mullaghgarve at the top of Sliabh an Iarrann at an elevation of 585m.

Emmet will post proof of the trek daily on the fundraising page along with videos where possible.

Emmet said, “The influence of a GAA club in a rural community cannot be overstated. This is especially true in light of the current situation. From helping out the vulnerable to providing an outlet for our youth, the GAA club is truly at the heart of our community.

“A donation will allow the club to continue this positive work. Also, I will suffer and you'll probably enjoy it so you'll be paying for the privilege. Many thanks folks. Any donation at all will be greatly appreciated.”

See Kiltubrid GAA Facebook pages for details.