Leitrim Connacht Semi-Final Team of 1963

Pictured above is the Leitrim team that defeated Roscommon in the Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi-Final by 1-8 to 1-3 on June 23rd, 1963 in Markievicz Park, Sligo.

Back row, l-r, Liam Foran (Drumshanbo - Sean McDermotts, Dublin), Padraig McGloin (Melvin Gaels), Kevin McGowan (Melvin Gaels), Paudge McGowan (Melvin Gaels), Paddy Guckian (St Mary's Kiltoghert), Fergus O'Rourke (Aughavas), Frankie Beirne (Ballinamore) and Kevin O'Malley (Melvin Gaels).

Front row, l-r, Josie Murray (St Mary's Kiltoghert), Cathal Flynn (Gorvagh - Sean McDermotts), Jack Faughnan (Annaduff), Pakie McGarty (Mohill - Tara, London), Jim Lynch (Jamestown - Sean McDermotts), Mel Kelly (Cloone) and Tom Colreavy (Gortletteragh).

Leitrim were defeated by Galway in the Connacht Final on July 14th in MacHale Park, Castlebar on a scoreline of 4-11 to 1-6

Picture courtesy Liam Foran