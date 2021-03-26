A fantastic action shot of the late great Josie Murray rising highest to field the ball above Galway's Martin McDonagh and his Leitrim team mate Jim Lynch.

Josie, who passed away in February 2015, captained the Leitrim Minor team in the 1956 All-Ireland Final and was chosen at centre half back on the Leitrim Team of the Millennium.

He was an integral part of the great Leitrim team that contested four Connacht Finals in 1957-1960 and represented Connacht in four Railway Cup Finals.