Pep Up Your Step with new online workshop

Leitrim Sports Partnership and Fitwalk Ireland are delighted to bring the pep to your step with a new online workshop.

The workshop which is open to everyone but especially those who enjoy walking, all participants will be guided to better fitness benefits to their walking.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, April 22, from 11am-12 noon online via zoom. If you require help accessing zoom we are willing to provide some help to you over the phone.

The topics which will be covered in the workshop are posture, arm action and footwork techniques.

To sign up for this free workshop on Thursday, April 22 from 11am-12noon contact Patricia Forde Community Sports Development Officer pforde@leitrimcoco.ie or call 0871922479.